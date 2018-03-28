#NYIAS: Nissan Gets Serious About The Sedan Segment With The All New Altima

The mainstream sedan market has been struggling for quite some time now, so you might be inclined to think the automakers are pulling back development and simply pushing more crossovers and SUVs.



The reality is that many are pushing ever harder to grab what they can in a declining market.   The 2019 Altima proves that very fact.  This is a ground up redesign that quite frankly is light years ahead of it's predecessor.

New York Auto Show

Check out these first real life shots and judge for yourself.

2019 Nissan Altima Press Release










































New York Auto Show
















