Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:55:24 PM
0 user comments | Views : 356 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
The mainstream sedan market has been struggling for quite some time now, so you might be inclined to think the automakers are pulling back development and simply pushing more crossovers and SUVs.
The reality is that many are pushing ever harder to grab what they can in a declining market. The 2019 Altima proves that very fact. This is a ground up redesign that quite frankly is light years ahead of it's predecessor.New York Auto ShowCheck out these first real life shots and judge for yourself.2019 Nissan Altima Press Release New York Auto Show
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news