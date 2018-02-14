NYIAS: Nissan To Bring The Vmotion Concept To Life As The All New 2019 Altima

Nissan will show how it plans to turn its Vmotion 2. 0 Concept’s design into production sheet metal when it reveals the next-generation Altima at the New York International Auto Show next month, the automaker confirmed. Now entering its sixth generation, the midsize Altima is the latest in a swarm of refreshed and redesigned midsize cars vying for an ever-smaller piece of automotive sales pie. Will the 2019 Nissan Altima lure buyers into the comfort of a four-door sedan? Or is it doomed to ride down the sales cliff into oblivion?

























