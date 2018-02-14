NYIAS: Nissan To Bring The Vmotion Concept To Life As The All New 2019 Altima

Agent009 submitted on 2/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:15:42 PM
7 user comments | Views : 1,578 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com
Nissan will show how it plans to turn its Vmotion 2.
0 Concept’s design into production sheet metal when it reveals the next-generation Altima at the New York International Auto Show next month, the automaker confirmed. Now entering its sixth generation, the midsize Altima is the latest in a swarm of refreshed and redesigned midsize cars vying for an ever-smaller piece of automotive sales pie. Will the 2019 Nissan Altima lure buyers into the comfort of a four-door sedan? Or is it doomed to ride down the sales cliff into oblivion? Read Article
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
So...it'll look just like the Maxima? Very confused. — cidflekken (View Profile)
So...it'll look just like the Maxima? Very confused.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 2/14/2018 1:38:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
They have to do something. Anything for that matter. The Altima pales in comparison to Camry and Accord, or my fave in that bunch, Mazda 6— carsnyc (View Profile)
They have to do something. Anything for that matter. The Altima pales in comparison to Camry and Accord, or my fave in that bunch, Mazda 6
— carsnyc (View Profile)
Posted on 2/14/2018 1:43:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
way to stylized for Altima, it needs to understand it's market and once again how about some evolution to car designs instead of slapping styles on car names and call in next gen. At least the Germans do that well.— llaroo (View Profile)
way to stylized for Altima, it needs to understand it's market and once again how about some evolution to car designs instead of slapping styles on car names and call in next gen. At least the Germans do that well.
— llaroo (View Profile)
Posted on 2/14/2018 2:45:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
Nissan totally understands what Hertz wants in a car.— fiftysix (View Profile)
Nissan totally understands what Hertz wants in a car.
— fiftysix (View Profile)
Posted on 2/14/2018 3:40:13 PM | | Votes: 2
Other sites are showing SPY shots, and looks nothing like this of course.— fiftysix (View Profile)
Other sites are showing SPY shots, and looks nothing like this of course.
Posted on 2/14/2018 3:39:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Right...huh? Why does the proportions look much like the current Maxima?Will the current Maxima indeed be "shelved" to grow the Altima product line. — dumpsty (View Profile)
Right...huh? Why does the proportions look much like the current Maxima?Will the current Maxima indeed be "shelved" to grow the Altima product line.
— dumpsty (View Profile)
Posted on 2/14/2018 3:51:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
The Altima and Maxima have been produced from the same basic platform for years - actually making Maxima a little small for its Larger car pretentions. The ALtima has sold well because they heap lots of money in rewards to buy one - but it simply as no presence - and it is time for a new styling direction - which something LIKE this will be - we already know it will actually be far less radical than the above. Mid size sedans still sell well - 7 of the ten best selling cars in the USA are from this category - and only Full Size Pick Ups have larger selling single models. It is now the winter in the USA - and this is traditionally when 4x vehicles sell best - sedans sell better in Late Spring to end of summer - and that is when we can decide if sedans are doomed - I don't think so. — TomM (View Profile)
The Altima and Maxima have been produced from the same basic platform for years - actually making Maxima a little small for its Larger car pretentions. The ALtima has sold well because they heap lots of money in rewards to buy one - but it simply as no presence - and it is time for a new styling direction - which something LIKE this will be - we already know it will actually be far less radical than the above. Mid size sedans still sell well - 7 of the ten best selling cars in the USA are from this category - and only Full Size Pick Ups have larger selling single models. It is now the winter in the USA - and this is traditionally when 4x vehicles sell best - sedans sell better in Late Spring to end of summer - and that is when we can decide if sedans are doomed - I don't think so.
— TomM (View Profile)
Posted on 2/14/2018 5:41:53 PM | | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news