Agent00R submitted on 3/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:14 PM
5 user comments | Views : 730 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
There's some vehicles I can name off the top of my head that really have been "meh," over the years.
They sell in droves but, simply put, they do absolutely nothing for me. Sad to say, the Toyota RAV4 was one of those vehicles.New York Auto ShowREAD the press release that details the all-new Toyota RAV4 HERE!The RAV4 has always boasted a rather femme design and the current-gen vehicle suffers from an absolutely abysmal ride. It's actually jarring over bumps. But, it appears that Toyota is turning over a new leaf. And it sort of has to given the immense market pressure for the company to deliver products that stir feeling. That is why we're seeing the Japanese brand swing for the fences with cars like the all-new Camry and Avalon. That said, we got our first look at the all-new RAV4 today and it's definitely not the vehicle we're used to seeing. It has a much stronger design. When we spoke with some folks today they noted it had the presence of a Jeep or the like.But we do know that design is completely subjective. So, we turn to you, Spies. You're the tastemakers and we need YOUR feedback: What do YOU make of the all-new RAV4? Are YOU liking its all-new direction?New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
It might be a new direction for Toyota, but it's a direction others have already taken prior. Subaru and Jeep have covered the more adventuresome side. Honda and Mazda have covered the more refined/upscale side. The RAV4 has finally just caught up. This will still sell a gazillion units. — cidflekken (View Profile)
It might be a new direction for Toyota, but it's a direction others have already taken prior. Subaru and Jeep have covered the more adventuresome side. Honda and Mazda have covered the more refined/upscale side. The RAV4 has finally just caught up. This will still sell a gazillion units.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 8:46:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
I like the Toyota brand, but man, do I dislike their styling! :-(— TheSteve (View Profile)
I like the Toyota brand, but man, do I dislike their styling! :-(
— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 8:46:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4
That thing is so ugly.— Runamukk (View Profile)
That thing is so ugly.
— Runamukk (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 8:53:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4
I hope they did not make it more manly because they will stop making the 4Runner.That would be sad. I am unsure if the primary buyers (women is suspect) for this model will like the new look. — CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
I hope they did not make it more manly because they will stop making the 4Runner.That would be sad. I am unsure if the primary buyers (women is suspect) for this model will like the new look.
— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 9:14:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
hideous, looks like KIA garbage.— joneshamilton (View Profile)
hideous, looks like KIA garbage.
— joneshamilton (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 9:20:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news