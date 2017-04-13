NYIAS: Revisited. Thumbs UP or DOWN? How Do You Rate The All-New, 2018 Lexus LS500?

Agent00R submitted on 4/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:25:29 AM
If there's one automaker that knows how to deliver a luxury sedan, it's Lexus.
Ever since the launch of its original LS, the company has been making moves and changing the luxury game. That said, its current-gen LS is waaaay long in the tooth. Finally, it's replacement is here. New York Auto ShowAlthough the LS made its debut appearance at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), we're getting another look at it in the Big Apple. For me it was my first look — damn the snow. I know for our audience this is yet another chance to take in all the LS has to offer. So, what do YOU make of it, Spies? Is the all-new Lexus LS getting a thumbs UP or DOWN from you?We'll be getting to the LS F Sport in an upcoming thread...The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
