You know the old-school saying, "While the cat's away, the mice will play. " That sort of applies here.



While the majority of the motoring press is head's down covering the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (GIMSSWISS), Hyundai decided to try and slip one past, well, nearly everyone.



Revealing the all-new Hyundai Sonata before its 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) unveil, the company released some images yesterday. A bit of a perplexing public relations move but perhaps Hyundai has its reasons?



To me there's only one really good question about this vehicle right off the bat: Does its design have the JUICE to unseat the very popular Honda Accord?



What say you, Spies?










































