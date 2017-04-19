#NYIAS: See The All-New Audi RS3 Like You've NEVER Seen It Before — 001's Real-Life Pics Give You A Whole New POV

Agent00R submitted on 4/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:35 AM

0 user comments | Views : 390 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When I think back to last week's 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), one of the standouts was certainly the all-new Audi RS3.

I mean, it's pretty easy when a compact car features a 400 horsepower engine.

That said, we decided to spend a bit more time with Audi's latest RS vehicle.

New York Auto Show

**Read MORE about the all-new Audi RS3 in its press release HERE!

I think I'll name this particular vehicle "Blue Lightning." Painted a bright blue and featuring an interior with Alcantara and carbon fiber-trimmed bits, it's not overtly a high-performance variant. I like that. It has a stealthy quality.

BUT, is that what YOU want to see? Let us know in the comments below.


The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

New York Auto Show







































#NYIAS: See The All-New Audi RS3 Like You've NEVER Seen It Before — 001's Real-Life Pics Give You A Whole New POV

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]