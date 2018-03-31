NYIAS: So, What's A $300k Range Rover SV Coupe REALLY Like? BEST Real-life Snaps HERE!

When it comes to high dollar sport-utility vehicles, very few people do it as right as Land Rover. The Range Rover has become synonymous with having a certain status and, frankly, they do have great ride quality.



So, where do you go when you have the SVAutobiography in a long wheelbase?



New York Auto Show



You go even more exclusive and offer an all-new form factor. Dubbed the SV Coupe, Land Rover has reintroduced the two-door flagship. And, it'll cost you.



About $300,000, to be precise.



But is it worth it? Well, Spies, you'll have to decide. Agent 001 spent a lot of time around the vehicle to capture the essence of the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team's handiwork. And, I will say this: After spending a bit of my own time in and around the SV Coupe, there's something special about it.



I don't recall a two-door Range Rover since Princess Diana was seen piloting one around the countryside. For some that will be enough to justify this special build.





New York Auto Show









































































