#NYIAS: So, What's A $300k Range Rover SV Coupe REALLY Like? BEST Real-life Snaps HERE!

Agent00R submitted on 3/31/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:56:55 AM

3 user comments | Views : 682 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When it comes to high dollar sport-utility vehicles, very few people do it as right as Land Rover.

The Range Rover has become synonymous with having a certain status and, frankly, they do have great ride quality.

So, where do you go when you have the SVAutobiography in a long wheelbase?

New York Auto Show

You go even more exclusive and offer an all-new form factor. Dubbed the SV Coupe, Land Rover has reintroduced the two-door flagship. And, it'll cost you.

About $300,000, to be precise.

But is it worth it? Well, Spies, you'll have to decide. Agent 001 spent a lot of time around the vehicle to capture the essence of the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team's handiwork. And, I will say this: After spending a bit of my own time in and around the SV Coupe, there's something special about it.

I don't recall a two-door Range Rover since Princess Diana was seen piloting one around the countryside. For some that will be enough to justify this special build.


New York Auto Show





































#NYIAS: So, What's A $300k Range Rover SV Coupe REALLY Like? BEST Real-life Snaps HERE!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

That’s an interesting way to do a two tone interior. Glad they finally offered the two door as I have been eagerly awaiting a slightly less practical version of this car. Heading to the dealer now.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 3/31/2018 10:04:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

LOL! Love your last two lines!

We're big fans of the two-tone look in this particular application. But, if you want our hearts and souls, you've got to see what BMW did with some concepts that had different colors for the driver/passenger seats.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 3/31/2018 10:55:38 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

$300K is $250K too high for this mess.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/31/2018 10:53:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]