#NYIAS: TEASED! An All-new Lincoln SUV Is Set For A NYC Debut — We Introduce You To The Corsair

Agent00R submitted on 3/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:09 AM

3 user comments | Views : 502 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We're just a couple weeks away from the start of the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) and, boy, it looks like the automakers are gearing up to make the Big Apple great again.

Another one just got added to the list.

The boys and girls over at Lincoln have put together a debut featuring yet another sport-utility vehicle. It appears that Ford isn't the only division seeking to remove sedans from its lineup — Lincoln is following suit.

All-new Lincoln Corsair

Dubbed the Corsair, this all-new SUV boasts a silhouette that's eerily similar to the all-new Aviator that debuts in showrooms this summer.

Set to replace the MKC, the Corsair will be squaring up against the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Cadillac XT4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Given Lincoln's recent work with the Navigator and Aviator, we're looking forward to seeing what it will do to attempt to unseat the incumbents with the all-new Corsair.

For now, details are under lock and key. Stay tuned to the Corsair's debut right here on AutoSpies.com!


All-new Lincoln Corsair




Lincoln's press release follows:

DEARBORN, Mich., March 27, 2019 – The Lincoln Motor Company will debut the all-new Lincoln Corsair on Wednesday, April 17, at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

With the continued strength of Lincoln’s SUVs - from the record-breaking sales of Navigator, strong customer response to the 2019 Nautilus and the arrival of the all-new Aviator in the summer, the introduction of Corsair will further enhance Lincoln’s lineup.






#NYIAS: TEASED! An All-new Lincoln SUV Is Set For A NYC Debut — We Introduce You To The Corsair

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Why have a Cadillac XT4 when the Corsair will be absolutely beautiful? Pictures of undisguised prototypes are out there. This will be good for Lincoln. How long will it take Cadillac to decide to go to beautiful styling and names?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2019 7:57:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

Cadillac will change directions a few more times.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2019 8:05:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The CT5-400 will become the 400-CT5-V.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2019 8:34:48 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]