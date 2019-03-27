NYIAS: TEASED! An All-new Lincoln SUV Is Set For A NYC Debut — We Introduce You To The Corsair

We're just a couple weeks away from the start of the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) and, boy, it looks like the automakers are gearing up to make the Big Apple great again. Another one just got added to the list.



The boys and girls over at Lincoln have put together a debut featuring yet another sport-utility vehicle. It appears that Ford isn't the only division seeking to remove sedans from its lineup — Lincoln is following suit.



All-new Lincoln Corsair



Dubbed the Corsair, this all-new SUV boasts a silhouette that's eerily similar to the all-new Aviator that debuts in showrooms this summer.



Set to replace the MKC, the Corsair will be squaring up against the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Cadillac XT4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Given Lincoln's recent work with the Navigator and Aviator, we're looking forward to seeing what it will do to attempt to unseat the incumbents with the all-new Corsair.



For now, details are under lock and key.





Lincoln's press release follows:



DEARBORN, Mich., March 27, 2019 – The Lincoln Motor Company will debut the all-new Lincoln Corsair on Wednesday, April 17, at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. With the continued strength of Lincoln’s SUVs - from the record-breaking sales of Navigator, strong customer response to the 2019 Nautilus and the arrival of the all-new Aviator in the summer, the introduction of Corsair will further enhance Lincoln’s lineup.



