NYIAS: TEASED! Infiniti Lets Us Have A Glimpse Of Its All-New Concept, The QX80 Monograph

It only feels like yesterday when Nissan's luxury division, Infiniti, debuted the then all-new Infiniti QX56. Looking just plain 'ol wrong from the get go due to its peculiar proportions, large front grille and squinty headlights, we named it — appropriately — after Tom Carvel's creation, Fudgie the Whale.



The press room was rife of laughter and jokes were traded all day long about the hideousness of Infiniti's creation. But because these individuals wanted to get on the next press trip or continue their indulgence of free cars, they didn't write the truth.



Hell, one prominent journalist even said it had a little "Middle Eastern chic," to its credit. WHAT?! I will never let that one go.



Anyway, here's the good news. Fudgie the Whale is getting put down for good, thankfully. Infiniti has distributed a teaser to its replacement, now called the QX80.



Ushering in the company's new design language, the teaser has me full of hope that it will be a pretty nice looking sport-utility vehicle. We'll have to wait until the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) to see the full banana, however.



