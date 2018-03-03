NYIAS: TEASED! We Get Just A GLIMPSE Of The All-new Cadillac XT4, Set To Debut In The BIG Apple

Every luxury automaker is making some bucks in the entry-level, luxury sport-utility vehicle segment. As more buyers swap out of sedans and hop into SUVs, it's a no brainer.



While the Cadillac XT5 sold nearly 70,000 units in 2017, which isn't an insignificant number, it's patently obvious that there's room beneath it for something a bit more palatable for younger, in-market customers. That's where the XT4 comes into the picture.



Although I don't recall seeing spy shots of a smaller Cadillac SUV, it's slated for a New York Auto Show (NYIAS) debut. This makes sense for two reasons: First, Cadillac's new home is New York; and, second, this is a vehicle specifically targeting young, urban professionals.



I am not sure that will matter though if Governor Cuomo gets his way and starts hitting up drivers with a congestion charge to access Manhattan.



General Motors' luxury division dropped this commercial featuring teasers of the all-new XT4 and it will hit the mainstream during Sunday's broadcast of the Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting. No word if he'll be crying, yet.



As noted in the short spot, it will hit showrooms in the fall and we're thinking it will benefit from a four-cylinder, turbocharged motor. What do you make of the Escala-inspired front grille and Volvo-like rear taillights? It's a new look for Cadillac although not a total departure from Art & Science from what we can see.





Daring has evolved. Introducing the first-ever Cadillac XT4. Coming Fall 2018.





