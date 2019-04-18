Agent00R submitted on 4/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:25:23 AM
0 user comments | Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
Yesterday marked an important day in the history of Lincoln.
That's because Ford's luxury division launched a critical sport-utility vehicle that we suspect may give General Motor's Cadillac some trouble.That's because it squares up against the likes of the all-new Cadillac XT4.2019 New York Auto ShowHaving driven the XT4 recently, I can say it is an acceptable offering. But its Art & Science-inspired styling doesn't exactly bring anything new to the table. It looks really great in black but it's very derivative and its interior is not going to win any design awards.Lincoln, however, is swinging for the fences with the all-new Corsair. Looking like a Range Rover Evoque, Audi Q5 and the latest Lincoln Aviator got it on, its an amalgamation of styles. Definitely more busy than the Cadillac, it's not a design for the faint of heart; however, it does make an impression. But is it the RIGHT one?Having said that, I've got to ask: Does the all-new Corsair completely DESTROY the XT4 based on looks alone?2019 New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news