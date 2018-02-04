#NYIAS: Toyota Went More Butch With 2019 RAV4 So It Didn't Like Like You Were Driving A Girly Car

The RAV4 has quickly become Toyota’s most important vehicle.

While the Corolla still trumps it in overall global volume, the small crossover has made a ridiculous amount of headway over the past decade. Prior to the recession, domestic sales of the RAV4 just barely surpassed 70,000 units per year. Then, after the introduction of the model’s third generation in 2006, volume suddenly doubled — progressing to 2017’s all-time high of 407,594 deliveries.

Still, Toyota thinks it can further broaden the model’s appeal. It wants to see more men behind the wheel of the redesigned 2019 model that debuted at the New York International Auto Show last week. The recipe involves a more butch design, added power, an upgraded all-wheel drive system, and new trim levels giving a nod to sporting aspirations. Meanwhile, an updated interior provides more space for manspreading and big rubbery knobs some gentleman find totally irresistible. 

READ the press release that details the all-new Toyota RAV4 HERE!















































joneshamilton

"Didn't Like Like You Were Driving A Girly Car"

Is English your second language? Huge percentage of your CLICKBAIT headlines are full of errors.

joneshamilton

Posted on 4/2/2018 1:21:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

We must not judge.

MDarringer

Posted on 4/2/2018 1:25:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

