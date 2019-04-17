NYIAS: Up Close And Personal With The Genesis Mint Concept - The Urban Warrior Redfined?

Agent009 submitted on 4/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:04:02 PM
0 user comments | Views : 58 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Branded as an urban warrior, the Genesis Mint Concept takes it to the next level.
We have seen countless commuter cars over the year a larger number of them are forgettable. You can't say that about the Mint Concept though with sweeping lines and sharp yet minimalist interior that gives you everything you need without reaching from the wheel.Pretty cool if you ask us.2019 New York Auto Show Photo Gallery
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news