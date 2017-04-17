NYIAS VIDEO: Toyota FT-4X Concept Gets Detailed In Three New Videos. Does It Move You?

Agent001 submitted on 4/17/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:09:42 PM
0 user comments | Views : 280 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Toyota FT-4X Concept is a four-wheel drive compact SUV that lives the urban life but is always ready for outdoor adventure.
Check out some detailed videos showcasing this concept and why it's a safe bet to say we will see a production version...New York Auto ShowAlso, enjoy the best, most detailed photos of the concept from our #NYIAS photo gallery...New York Auto Show
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news