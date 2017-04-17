#NYIAS VIDEO: Toyota FT-4X Concept Gets Detailed In Three New Videos. Does It Move You?

Agent001 submitted on 4/17/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:09:42 PM

0 user comments | Views : 280 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota FT-4X Concept is a four-wheel drive compact SUV that lives the urban life but is always ready for outdoor adventure.



Check out some detailed videos showcasing this concept and why it's a safe bet to say we will see a production version...

New York Auto Show







Also, enjoy the best, most detailed photos of the concept from our #NYIAS photo gallery...


























































































































New York Auto Show






#NYIAS VIDEO: Toyota FT-4X Concept Gets Detailed In Three New Videos. Does It Move You?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]