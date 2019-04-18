NYIAS: Volkswagen Sees Chum In The Water With A Mid-20K Pickup - Are They Right?

Agent009 submitted on 4/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:15 AM
olkswagen believes it could build a pickup truck like the Tarok Concept shown off at the New York Auto Show, and price it in the mid-$20,000 range.
The German car manufacturer reportedly intends on building a road-going version of the Tarok Concept for the South American market, yet technical details about this vehicle, and whether or not it will also be sold in the United States, remain unconfirmed.
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
— Agent009 (View Profile)
If (and that's a big IF) they can hold that price point, it would probably sell well. But that's a huge if. — atc98092 (View Profile)
— atc98092 (View Profile)
Posted on 4/18/2019 10:20:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
Yes, at mid 20s it would sell great.— valhallakey (View Profile)
— valhallakey (View Profile)
Posted on 4/18/2019 10:25:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Mid-twenties FWD nicely equipped would make it a sales success.— MDarringer (View Profile)
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 4/18/2019 10:38:48 AM | | Votes: 1
What can you buy at a VW store for mid-$20's? Maybe a stripper Jetta. This will go out the door at $40K (and thus none will go out the door).— mre30 (View Profile)
— mre30 (View Profile)
Posted on 4/18/2019 11:02:59 AM | | Votes: 1
Is it butch enough though?— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
Posted on 4/18/2019 10:35:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
It is.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 4/18/2019 10:38:12 AM | | Votes: 1
Honda had the right idea but got the execution wrong TWICE with the Ridgeline. Honda wants you to believe the Ridgeline is an equivalent to a traditional pickup, but even if that were true--and it isn't empirically--no one would believe it. Just as crossovers softened "trucky" SUVs into cars people wanted, the same will be true of pickups. Ford in heading there quickly. An Escape with a pickup bed cannot come soon enough.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 4/18/2019 10:49:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
