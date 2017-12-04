NYIAS: WORLD EXCLUSIVE! BIGGEST And BEST Collection Of In-Person Pictures Of The 2018 Lincoln Navigator

Agent00R submitted on 4/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:19:56 AM
This is one we've been waiting for.
Ever since we saw the concept Lincoln Navigator, we've been a bit tickled to see the real deal. Why, you ask?We happen to think that the Continental sedan was a nice way to kick off a renaissance at Lincoln; however, the reality is that sport-utility vehicles are where the money's at these days. That's where buyers are flocking to, folks. The sales numbers don't lie.New York Auto ShowAnd, boy, did Lincoln need an all-new, full-size SUV bad. The wait is over and Agent 001 made sure to be the first one on the scene today to take a peek at the all-new Lincoln Navigator. In this first thread, check out the Navigator's exterior design. 001 made sure to get the major bits and some detail shots as well.Stay tuned for more pictures and information related to the all-new Lincoln Navigator.The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
