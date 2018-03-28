NYIAS: When Is A Hit Not A Homerun? What Keeps You Away From The Maserati Levante?

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:01:19 PM
5 user comments | Views : 724 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
It seems every premium automaker is deep into the SUV craze, and why not? They sell like hot cakes and make bucket loads of profit for the brand.
That is unless you are Maserati.The Levante looks good, and by all accounts is luxurious, but it isn't really selling as expected. Why? If you look over to Jaguar, the F-Pace is popping up everywhere. Around AutoSpies HQ even the Alfa Romeo Stevio is becoming common. But rarely is there a Levante though the Quattroporte is a daily occurrence.So we ask the best and the brightest why the Levante isn't a runaway hit for Maserati?New York Auto Show
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Given that underneath it is an outdated Chrysler LX chassis is a major disincentive.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Given that underneath it is an outdated Chrysler LX chassis is a major disincentive.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 4:23:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
@MD Although your comment is true, 99.5% of buyers won't know that or likely understand it even if presented with the information. So what are the other reasons for it not selling? There is a white one I see in town once a week or so. But my guess it remains the choice for those who turn their nose up at a Cayenne, X5 or GLE. Cleary those folks are on a different path. And possibly have a Cinzano umbrella shading the table on their back deck. — CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
@MD Although your comment is true, 99.5% of buyers won't know that or likely understand it even if presented with the information. So what are the other reasons for it not selling? There is a white one I see in town once a week or so. But my guess it remains the choice for those who turn their nose up at a Cayenne, X5 or GLE. Cleary those folks are on a different path. And possibly have a Cinzano umbrella shading the table on their back deck.
— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 4:33:55 PM | | Votes: 1
The Levante doesn't look worth the money up close and personal is my guess. Couple that with ZERO advertising because Sergio's only focus is Alfa Romeo and you have the culprit. With a base price of $75K, it's also $25K too expensive. It should have been a $50K Alfa Romeo if anything. The good news is that you can get steep discounts at Maserati.— MDarringer (View Profile)
The Levante doesn't look worth the money up close and personal is my guess. Couple that with ZERO advertising because Sergio's only focus is Alfa Romeo and you have the culprit. With a base price of $75K, it's also $25K too expensive. It should have been a $50K Alfa Romeo if anything. The good news is that you can get steep discounts at Maserati.
Posted on 3/28/2018 4:51:08 PM | | Votes: 0
Anything with Maserati's name, made by Fiat/Chrysler, is a "must avoid" in my books. Today's Maseratis are not even a shadow of what the brand used to be :-(— TheSteve (View Profile)
Anything with Maserati's name, made by Fiat/Chrysler, is a "must avoid" in my books. Today's Maseratis are not even a shadow of what the brand used to be :-(
— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 4:52:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
It simply doesn't hit the mark. Its not a utility SUV on the one end nor should it be to be a Maserati and not as stylish or luxury outfitted enough on the other end to be a true Maserati. It left me flat sitting and test driving it. Some of the interior pieces were cheap and the styling underwhelming. Better luck next time Maserati. — PUGPROUD (View Profile)
It simply doesn't hit the mark. Its not a utility SUV on the one end nor should it be to be a Maserati and not as stylish or luxury outfitted enough on the other end to be a true Maserati. It left me flat sitting and test driving it. Some of the interior pieces were cheap and the styling underwhelming. Better luck next time Maserati.
— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 4:58:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news