NYIAS: When Is A Hit Not A Homerun? What Keeps You Away From The Maserati Levante?

It seems every premium automaker is deep into the SUV craze, and why not? They sell like hot cakes and make bucket loads of profit for the brand.



That is unless you are Maserati.



The Levante looks good, and by all accounts is luxurious, but it isn't really selling as expected. Why? If you look over to Jaguar, the F-Pace is popping up everywhere. Around AutoSpies HQ even the Alfa Romeo Stevio is becoming common. But rarely is there a Levante though the Quattroporte is a daily occurrence.



So we ask the best and the brightest why the Levante isn't a runaway hit for Maserati?



New York Auto Show

























































