NYIAS-bound? VIDEO: The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Unveils Its REFRESHED Look And Feel, Inside + Out

If you're sick and tired of popular sedans along the lines of the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima, what else are you left to choose from? The Ford Fusion? The Chrysler 200? The Chevrolet Malibu?



If this isn't getting any more exciting, you shouldn't be surprised.



The last-gen Hyundai Sonata opened up an all-new option that actually made sense. As the Korean automaker transformed itself into a viable player, its vehicles came to a higher regard. Generation over generation, however, the Sonata has languished. Mostly due to an uninspired, all-new vehicle.



Perhaps its refresh will save the day? We're sure that's what Hyundai is hoping for. Seen for the first time in South Korea, the updated Sonata was revealed to its home market.



Given the timing, we're thinking that the 2018 Sonata will appear for first time and make its global debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS). For your first peek at what's coming down the 'pike, scope out the video below. Note: It's part of a playlist.





