Name a BETTER 4-Car Garage And Is There ANY Need To Put A German Product In There Anymore?

One of the reasons I and many others religiously wrote checks to MB, BMW, Porsche and Audi, year after year was because the American companies until recently didn't have the products, the drive dynamics and the quality (as bad as the Germans were they were better than the English and American products) as the Germans.



I had E55's, CLK's, SL's, S-Classes, M5's, M3's, 911's, 3-Series, 5-Series, A4's, A8's, A6's and 7-Series. When I was a kid I used to pray and ask God if I could just have ONE of those cars my life would be complete. LOL. Lesson there, we want an apple and he wants to give us an orchard.



But I digress. The point is no matter how hard I tried, even though everytime I considered American they lost in the end.



And it seemed like in the days of Windows, they would always own the space.



But things SURE have changed. It's a WHOLE new world.



So for fun I put together a pretty solid 4-car dream garage. Only rule was NOTHING over 100k MSRP



2021 Corvette

2021 Bronco

2021 Ford F150

2020 Tesla Model S



And as I made the picks, I realized for the most part, I not only didn't need to put a German car in there but I also don't like anything they make right now (under 100k MSRP).



So weigh in, would you agree with my choices? What would you substitute? And do you agree the Germans are weak in the sub-100k price point?





