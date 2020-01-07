New Audi E-tron S and E-tron S Sportback Electric SUVs Debut

Audi’s expanding electric car range has gained its first performance models, with the E-tron S and E-tron S Sportback detailed ahead of UK orders opening later this summer.



Priced from £87,000 for the standard SUV and £88,700 for the Sportback, the two range-topping variants are claimed to be the first volume-production cars to use three electric motors. Two are mounted on the rear axle and one sits at the front.



The E-tron S and E-tron S Sportback are powered by a 95kWh battery, with respective claimed ranges of 223 miles and 226 miles on the WLTP cycle. That's around 50 miles less than the most range-efficient E-tron 55 models.





Read Article