New Car Dealers Up In Arms Over Tesla's Online Only Sales Model

Tesla Inc.

is dropping one controversial retail model in favor of another.

The disruptive California electric vehicle maker said last week that it will close most of its 120 factory-owned stores — a distribution concept that has challenged the traditional U.S. retail system for years. And in their place,

Tesla will move to online sales only. The new plan is already raising questions. Unclear is how state motor vehicle rules will respond to an automaker selling vehicles online, direct to consumers, without local stores or service centers.

User Comments

80Ho

Tesla sales have plummeted so far since December, Elon can't afford to have dealerships.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 10:36:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

Can't afford to have them and can't afford not to have them...just saying.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 10:47:54 AM | | Votes: 0   

mre30

Tesla's crisis management business plan = throw it against the wall and see if it sticks.

This retail store closure idea is half-baked, though I guess it means Tesla is not planning on filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy any time soon.

In the scheme of things, retail store leases are not that expensive and he can just cut the hours and number of employees to quickly cut costs (without making a big announcement that would catch the attention of state regulators) then repudiate the leases in bankruptcy.

Tesla's most definitely do not sell themselves at this point.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 10:53:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

EVisNow

"Bankwuptcy any time soon" say the critics

For a full story, see chronology of Tesla demise linked below:

https://cleantechnica.com/2019/03/04/a-short-history-of-tesla-critics-claims/

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 11:08:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

