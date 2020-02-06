New Green Deal Style Car Site Says '2021 Is Going To Be THE Year For Electric Revolution'. WE Say, The ONLY Product On Their List That Will Sell Well Is The Tesla CyberTruck

How many years have we been hearing THIS will be the year for electrics! Our guess is almost as many times as people predicting the end of the world.



So along comes another site today claiming that 2021 will be the year of the electric revolution and they go on to list all the ones coming they 'predict' will make that vision a reality.



Here is their list"



F-150 Electric

Tesla CyberTruck

Rivian R1T

GMC Hummer EV

Audi Q4 e-tron

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Nissan Ariya

VW ID4

BMW iNext

Mercedes-Benz EQS



And they go one to say "There are several more EVs planned for 2021, but can you imagine just the impact of these 10 vehicles? It is going to be massive."



Well, we hate to burst your bubble Fred, but that revolution you speak of will only happen in the boardrooms with firings of execs and layoffs at many of those companies on those product teams.



Because, and you can take this prediction to the BANK, the ONLY product on that list that will be a real sales success in the USA will be the Tesla CyerTruck.



And let us give you a little schoolin' Fred.



NO ONE WANTS ANY OTHER ELECTRIC VEHICLES NOT MADE BY TESLA.



There are other factors as well of why those other products won't be hits in the USA. Gas is cheap. Electric cars are still too expensive. They're a hassle. You're screwed in an Apocalypse. And most of them are ugly.



So what say you Spies? Am I RIGHT ON or will FRED take me to the woodshed on this by the end of 2021?







