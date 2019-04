We’ve known for a while that Ford is planning on building a “Mustang inspired” electric SUV, and we’ve known that they wanted to have at least 300 miles of range. It seems that Ford has managed to do even better than that, as they announced today from the “Go Electric” experience in the Netherlands (whatever the hell that is) that the new battery electric vehicle will have a range of 600 km/370 miles, calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).



