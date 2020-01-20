New Nissan CEO Asks For Brutally Honest Feedback From US Dealers - An Hour And A Half Later They Still Weren't Done

Japanese executives traditionally take company failings very personally, often performing penance in the wake of scandals and downturns.

In the case of fresh-on-the-job Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, his punishment for the automaker’s dismal financial situation and tumbling sales was an earful from a group of angry U.S. dealers.

The dealers let Uchida have it during a recent meeting at Nissan’s U.S. headquarters — the first such meeting since Uchida’s elevation to CEO late last year. It’s not like he didn’t ask for it.

