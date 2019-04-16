New Render Details Nose Of New C8 Corvette Minus Camouflage

Now that the automotive world knows for certain that the mid-engined C8 Corvette debuts on July 18, the already simmering excitement for the new model is reaching a boiling point. A new render from the user Chazcron on Mid-engine Corvette Forum imagines how the front end looks when the camouflage is gone.



Chevrolet's own images provide a pretty good look at the mid-engined 'Vette's nose, but the camouflage hides the exact details. Depending on the angle, it's clear there are some crisp creases in the hood, and Chazcron incorporates them into this rendering. The headlights feature running lights that follow the inside and outside of the body. These elements come to a point and follow a crease in the fenders.



