Lordstown Motors recently released a few new renderings of its upcoming all-electric Lordstown Endurance pickup truck, which looks quite attractive.

Lordstown Motors' CEO Steve Burns, in a very interesting interview with the Detroit Free Press, has outlined what to expect in the near future.

First of all, since the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit was canceled, the company intends to unveil the pickup virtually, "likely in late June".