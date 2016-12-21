New School Vs Old School: Honda NSX Vs Audi R8 V10 Which Is The Better Supercar?

Like it or not, electrification will become more widespread by the day in all segments.

You simply cannot fight the future – or CO2 emissions legislation, at that.

Honda’s NSX is a prime example of how the supercar is shaping up and, judging by most reviews, it’s not looking half bad. It’s a hybrid that’s got a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 assisted by no less than three electric motors, but what this amounts to is 573 HP, instantaneous a acceleration and a pretty amazing overall driving experience.



cidflekken

This is the first time I've seen these two cars side-by-side and the Audi looks flat-out frumpy next to the NSX. I think it would be a tough choice between the two. I've seen some publications/reviewers choose the NSX over the R8, and vice versa.

cidflekken

Posted on 12/21/2016 12:33:08 PM   

TheSteve

Both leave me cold. The Acura leaves me colder. I love previous generation R8s.

TheSteve

Posted on 12/21/2016 2:32:19 PM   

F1_Driver

The problem with the new NSX is that it took too long to come to market. By the time it came to market, other cars passed it both in terms of tech and design for much less $$$.

F1_Driver

Posted on 12/21/2016 5:49:57 PM   

quizz

Other than the Tesla (which is no longer sells a dedicated sports coupe) what other car has better tech for less money? The only cars with better tech are arguably from from Ferrari and Porsche, both of which cost way more. I'm not impressed by the design, but the tech that powers this car is pretty impressive.

quizz

Posted on 12/22/2016 12:54:59 AM   

F1_Driver

Nissan GT-R and the new Chevrolet Corvette. Both cars costing less $$$ and could give the new NSX a run for its money.

F1_Driver

Posted on 12/22/2016 1:35:02 AM   

MDarringer

The Acura Fiero VS the Audi Fiero. #PUKE
I'd go for a Stingray Z06 first...then a 911...then a....then a...

MDarringer

Posted on 12/21/2016 6:44:55 PM   

iamdabest1

got rid of my m4, picked up an i8 a couple weeks ago, i can honestly say from 3 cars in about the same price range , the bmw i8, acura NSX and Audi R8, my favorite is the Acura NSX.
i think it looks hot, and has great performance , the audi overall probably 2nd place although i do think the i8 looks better- something about the r8 is just too much audi TT,
still NSX, R8, i8, thats what i would choose.

iamdabest1

Posted on 12/22/2016 12:32:02 AM   

pcar4evr

Both are OK looking. Not great. That wonderful N/A V10 on the R8 would be the deciding factor for me. Also, I can't imagine spending $200K on a Honda, and I would hate the attention from all those fanboys driving slammed, coffee-can exhaust Hondas.

pcar4evr

Posted on 12/22/2016 7:50:01 AM   

