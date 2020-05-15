New Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ coming in November 2021. Does ANYONE Care?

International reports suggest the next 86 and BRZ will debut roughly 18 months after the current models are removed from sale (expected to be in July this year), and that both will ride on Subaru's SGP platform.



There were hopes a turbocharged engine would join the party this time around - the 2.4-litre Subaru engine is turbocharged in other applications - but these most recent reports suggest the BRZ and 86 will remain naturally aspirated for now.



According to earlier reports, the new model measures in at 4250mm (width), 1780mm (width) and 1315mm (height), and rides on a 2570mm wheelbase. The new models will be offered with a choice of Aisin-sourced six-speed manual, or an eight-speed automatic.



We question who really cares about this release but we could be wrong...Prove to us WHY they SHOULD bring these out?





