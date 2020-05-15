New Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ coming in November 2021. Does ANYONE Care?

International reports suggest the next 86 and BRZ will debut roughly 18 months after the current models are removed from sale (expected to be in July this year), and that both will ride on Subaru's SGP platform.



There were hopes a turbocharged engine would join the party this time around - the 2.4-litre Subaru engine is turbocharged in other applications - but these most recent reports suggest the BRZ and 86 will remain naturally aspirated for now.

According to earlier reports, the new model measures in at 4250mm (width), 1780mm (width) and 1315mm (height), and rides on a 2570mm wheelbase. The new models will be offered with a choice of Aisin-sourced six-speed manual, or an eight-speed automatic.

We question who really cares about this release but we could be wrong...Prove to us WHY they SHOULD bring these out?


User Comments

MDarringer

If it still has the shitty Subaru engine, no.

It it is still the Impreza's FWD platform mongrelized for RWD, no.

If it is still underpowered, no.

It if is still a slider rather than a handler, no.

If it is still dull looking, no.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 4:01:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

AGENT001: If this was a : Hyundai. Kia, Audi, BMW, or MB...you never would have posted an article like this.

Matt: The car will have a Chevy LT motor
The car will have a Ford Drive Shaft & Mopar Pistol Grip
The car will have quad turbos
The car will have the highest G Force on cornering known to mankind
The car will be "grate" lookin'
The car will be in your driveway

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 5:51:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Hardly. The GT86 is a terrible car. Poorly conceived. Poorly executed.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 6:50:43 PM | | Votes: 0   

ricks0me

I have the "Ricer Edition" in my driveway. Every shift is a red line. Got blown away by a Honda 150 Motorcycle.... but I made more noise !!!

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 9:42:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

What on earth possessed you to spend that much money on one?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 9:39:53 AM | | Votes: 0   

