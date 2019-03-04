New York City To Impose Congestion Charge On Vehicles In City

New York City is preparing to implement a congestion charge on vehicles driving in certain areas of the metropolis.

The New York Times reports that all vehicles which travel in Manhattan below 60th street will be subject to a fee. It remains to be seen how much vehicles will be charged to drive in the heart of Manhattan, but 80 per cent of revenue raised will be funneled towards the city’s subway and bus network while 10 per cent each will be allocated to the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad.