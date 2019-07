Last July 11, New York regulators denied a request from Tesla for incentives in installing new charging spots in the city. And the whole issue with Tesla’s charging stations seems to be the lack of “standardized plugs.”

The request came after the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the expansion of its “direct current fast-charging infrastructure program”. In February, it approved an initiative to have 1,075 new and publicly accessible fast-charging plugs.