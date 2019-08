We’ve known a bigger and badder 2020 BMW M3 is on the horizon for some time now, and we’ve suspected that it will make use of the M division’s new S58 engine, a punchy 3. 0-liter twin-turbo inline six which first bowed in the X3 M and X4 M. We also surmised that the new M3 might at least offer AWD as an option. In a conversation with the head of BMW’s M division, Markus Flasch, CAR Magazine has confirmed our suspicions. Which is great.



