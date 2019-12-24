Next Gen Ford Focus RS Will Be A 400 HP Performance Hybrid

Agent009 submitted on 12/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:13:25 PM

0 user comments | Views : 134 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Here's what we know: the next-generation Ford Focus RS, like the standard Focus hatchback and ST hot hatch, will not be sold in the US.

This decision on Ford's part stemmed from the belief that not enough Americans wanted traditional cars, such as hatchbacks and sedans. While the previous generation Focus ST and RS sold well here, bringing over only their successors makes no financial sense. America's one-generation-only chance at the Focus RS has come and gone. That sense of disappointment is probably about to become even greater.

Read Article


Next Gen Ford Focus RS Will Be A 400 HP Performance Hybrid

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]