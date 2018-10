Jaguar design director Ian Callum recently said “there’s not a plan” to replace the F-Type quite yet, but that hasn’t stopped Car Magazine from reporting a redesigned model could arrive in 2020.

While there have been countless rumors about the next-generation F-Type, the publication is bucking the rumor mill by saying the model will remain front-engined. While have a handful of reports have claimed the car will be mid-engined, Car says that’s an entirely different model altogether.