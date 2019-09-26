Next Gen MINI To Shrink In Size And Be All EV

The future of the ever-popular MINI is being shaped behind closed doors right now, and brand boss Bernd Koerber has admitted that he has some very key goals in mind.

He wants to shrink the car and turn it all-electric, and he wants to do it in time for the next-generation model, which will arrive early next decade.

Parent company BMW has been here before. In 2011 it revealed the Rocketman concept at the Geneva Motor Show, hinting at a future MINI city car powered by a range of three-cylinder engines. However, Koerber, who has been at the helm of MINI since last April, has made it clear that the firm’s next move will not be a straightforward resurrection of that concept. His preference is for MINI’s next-generation core hatchback to go back to the car’s original roots in terms of size and packaging.



