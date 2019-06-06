Next Gen Tesla Model S And Model X Could Be Tri-Motor Designs

In a recent report, news publication CNBC noted that Tesla is rejiggering parts of its Fremont factory to make way for both the production of the Model S and X refresh and the Model Y. According to the publication, the information about Tesla’s updated Model S and X vehicles was related by multiple sources.

Just recently, some details of Tesla’s Model S and Model X refresh were shared by a Tesla insider to owner-enthusiast YouTube channel Like Tesla. In a short video, Kim, the channel’s host, outlined a number of details that the Tesla insider shared about potential improvements coming to the Model S and Model X. These include updates to the flagship vehicles’ motors, batteries, and charging systems, to name a few.

First off, the Model S and Model X refresh that the electric car maker is preparing to introduce later this year will potentially feature a tri-motor design, with one small motor in the front and two larger motors at the rear. The upcoming vehicles will further establish Tesla’s lead in terms of range as well, with the Model S refresh reportedly going for an EPA rating north of 400 miles (644 km) per charge, and the Model X nearing the 400-mile per charge mark.



