It has been a while since we have seen the working prototype of the next-gen Tesla Roadster, but it has now made a rare appearance and several new images have emerged on social media.



The last time we saw Tesla’s new hypercar was at the Grand Basel auto show last month, but it was only a design prototype.

As far as we know, Tesla only has one working prototype of the new Roadster, which was first unveiled last year at the Tesla Semi unveiling event in Hawthorne, California.