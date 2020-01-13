Next Gen Toyota 86 Successor To Pack A Significant Performance Increase

Having been around since early 2012, the Toyota 86 is one of the oldest sports cars on the market and some would say it’s in dire need of a replacement. Although we have yet to see spy shots of the second generation, we at least know straight from the horse’s mouth that a new car is being developed and it will once again have a sister model in the Subaru BRZ. Now, a new report published by Autocar attempts to shed some light on the dynamic duo, which is expected to switch from a Subaru platform to Toyota’s TNGA.