Next Generation Acura TLX Coming on May 28th. Japanese Guilia?

Acura will reveal the completely new second-generation Acura TLX sport sedan digitally on May 28. Delivering dramatic gains in style and performance, the new TLX will be the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history, with the Type S being the model's performance pinnacle. The new TLX will make its public debut in a short film viewable at acura.com/2021-TLX on Thursday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.



* Teaser image hints at new TLX's expressive rear profile, wide stance, low roofline and quad exhaust outlets

* TLX Type S marks the high-performance variant's return after a decade hiatus; first to feature Acura's new dedicated 3.0-liter V6 Turbo engine

* Digital reveal of the 2021 TLX set for Thursday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. PDT







Read Article