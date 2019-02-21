Nine Crossovers Earn Top Marks In IIHS Pedestrian Safety Testing

Nine of 11 crossovers earned "advanced" or "superior" ratings in a new test of pedestrian crash avoidance systems conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The ratings are a response to the recent rise in pedestrian deaths. In 2017, there were 5,977 pedestrian fatalities, a 45 percent increase since reaching their lowest point since 1980 in 2009, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

The 2018-19 Honda CR-V, 2019 Subaru Forester, 2019 Toyota RAV4 and 2019 Volvo XC40 responded the best in re-creations of an adult pedestrian entering the road from the right, a child darting into the street from behind two parked cars and an adult walking in the vehicle's travel lane near the edge of the road. The BMW X1 did not meet any of the test parameters and was not rated.



User Comments

scenicbyway12

"The ratings are a response to the recent rise in pedestrian deaths. In 2017, there were 5,977 pedestrian fatalities, a 45 percent increase since reaching their lowest point since 1980 in 2009, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data."

Mobile phones and the idiots who think they can actually multitask.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2019   

