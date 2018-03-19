Nissan Green Lights New 475 HP Z Car To Challenge Supra And Z4

The new sports car is expected to be shown in coupe´ guise before the end of next year ahead of UK sales starting in 2020, some 50 years after the original Z car arrived here.

Future generations of the Z model are understood to have been in doubt because of struggling profitability in the sports car segment, an issue felt more widely across the industry. Honda has admitted a similar quandary about an S2000 replacement and Toyota and BMW have teamed up in order to cut costs in the creation of their respective forthcoming Supra and Z4 sports cars.