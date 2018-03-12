Nissan Has a Cardiac November With A 21.6% Drop In Sales - Infiniti Finds The Silver Lining With A 8.1% Rise For Month

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for November 2018 of 110,513 units, a decrease of 19 percent compared to the previous year. Nissan highlights: Several key models have shown gains in 2018: Murano (+13%), Frontier (+5%) and Rogue (+2%).

Nissan sold 1,128 LEAF all-electric vehicles in November, and for the calendar year to date LEAF sales were up 17% compared to the prior year. INFINITI today reported its best November sales in the U.S. of 14,086 vehicles, up eight percent. The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover had its fourth-straight record month with 3,009 deliveries, up 86 percent. With sales of 5,151 vehicles, an increase of 37 percent, the QX60 7-passenger premium SUV had its best month ever. The QX80 premium full-size SUV with 1,737 deliveries had an increase of 35 percent. In all crossovers and SUVs were up 37 percent for the month.





