Nissan, Honda, And Toyota All Poised To Leave UK Over Trade Barriers

Japan’s UK ambassador fired a warning shot to Prime Minister Theresa May, saying that Japanese automakers would have to leave Great Britain if the imposed trade barriers after Brexit make their business there unprofitable.

The ambassador’s comments were regarded as an unusually blunt warning on the risks of trade barriers, Reuters reports.

“If there is no profitability of continuing operations in the UK – not Japanese only – then no private company can continue operations,” Koji Tsuruoka said when asked how real the threat was to Japanese companies of Britain not securing frictionless EU trade.