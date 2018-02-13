Nissan, Honda, And Toyota All Poised To Leave UK Over Trade Barriers

Japan’s UK ambassador fired a warning shot to Prime Minister Theresa May, saying that Japanese automakers would have to leave Great Britain if the imposed trade barriers after Brexit make their business there unprofitable.

The ambassador’s comments were regarded as an unusually blunt warning on the risks of trade barriers, Reuters reports.

“If there is no profitability of continuing operations in the UK – not Japanese only – then no private company can continue operations,” Koji Tsuruoka said when asked how real the threat was to Japanese companies of Britain not securing frictionless EU trade.



carloslassiter

If the goal was to set the British economy back 40 years, Brexit was a brilliant move.

carloslassiter

Posted on 2/13/2018 10:21:37 AM   

TheSteve

We'll see if the automakers' exit from the UK actually happens, or if it's just talk. That aside, isolationism is not a sound economic decision. Where trade flows, prosperity flows. Where protectionism and isolationism are strong, we end up with economic stagnation, such as what we saw in the FSU (Former Soviet Union), where most of the people were considered lucky if they could ever own a Lada, while Communist Party bigwigs tooled around in their Mercedes. North Korea is another prime example of isolationism at work.

On the flip-side, look into Dubai, who is prospering at an insane pace, and **NOT** from Petro-Bucks! In spite of being run by a Monarchy, having human rights violations, using archaic religious-based laws, they understand the principles of economic prosperity and how they relate to open trade. Open trade, not oil, makes Dubai one of the biggest economic centers on the planet, and with one of the richest economies. Dubai's approach is basically the opposite of protectionism and isolationism. Foreign business flock to do business in Dubai, and they benefit from it.

Now I'm **NOT** suggesting anyone should duplicate Dubai's economic success story by being another Dubai, but I am highlighting how isolationism and protectionism -- although they might appease "nationals" and help conservative thinkers feel more secure in the short-term -- are not sustainable, and they are a slippery slope down to greater hardship for all, save those at the top of the protectionist pyramid.

TheSteve

Posted on 2/13/2018 1:43:04 PM   

PUGPROUD

For now likely a negotiating tactic to put pressure on UK government to negotiate favorable terms with EU and/or offer them incentives to stay. Each of these manufacturers has substantial investment in plants and experienced work forces in UK and will think twice before leaving considering the shut down cost.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 2/13/2018 3:32:45 PM   

