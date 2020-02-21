Nissan, Honda Plants To Remain CLOSED For Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Japanese automakers delayed on Friday the restart of plants in China near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, complying with authorities’ directives, but raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could hit global car production.



Nissan Motor Co said it would keep its plants in Xianyang in the central province of Hubei, and Zhengzhou in the neighboring province of Henan, shuttered after Monday, when it had planned to resume operations, but did not set a new date.



Honda Motor Co said operations at its plants in Wuhan, Hubei’s provincial capital in which the outbreak began, would remain suspended until March 11.



Toyota Motor Corp said it would resume production on Monday at its plant in Chengdu in the southwestern province of Sichuan, returning all four of its China assembly plants to operation from next week, but output would be limited at some...



Read Article