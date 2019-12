Nissan is doing worse than expected in the U. S., and its North American chairman is taking steps to cut costs across the company, slashing employee travel expenses and putting the entire U.S. organization on two days of unpaid furlough next month.

"While we've made some positive progress, Nissan's performance has fallen short of our expectations," Nissan North America Chairman Jose Valls said in a memo to employees this week that was obtained by Automotive News.