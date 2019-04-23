Nissan Offers No Timeline, But Urges The Faithful To Not Give Up On A GT-R Successor

e Nissan GT-R has been around since late 2007 and that makes it one of the oldest cars on sale today.

It’s been refreshed several times during its unusually long life cycle, but it still has 12-year-old bones. The next incarnation of Godzilla has been in the works for quite some time, and yet it looks like we won’t be seeing the R36 anytime soon. Top Gear had a chat with Nissan’s board member responsible for planning, Philippe Klein, who was willing to talk a bit about the supercar and why we should be patient.

When asked by the magazine whether the GT-R has a future in Nissan’s lineup, Klein said:

“Yes, you should keep the faith, because we do! The driving experience is very high on our priority list. EVs are very fun to drive. And we’re moving our petrol powertrains to electrification with hybrid e-power. In the end we would like the regulations to take nothing away from how fun the car is to drive.”



YoCarFanto

I6 engine please. V6's are for econoboxes.

YoCarFanto

Posted on 4/23/2019 10:06:29 AM   

valhallakey

V6 = shorter crank = higher rev potential.

valhallakey

Posted on 4/23/2019 10:57:07 AM   

vdiv

#FreeCarlosGhosn

vdiv

Posted on 4/23/2019 10:27:17 AM   

