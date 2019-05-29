Nissan Onboard With FCA/Renault Merger Plans

Nissan on Wednesday told Renault it wasn't opposed to its partner's potential $35 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Nikkei newspaper said, as the two met to hash out the future of their alliance amid a deal that could upend the auto industry.

The leaders of Nissan Motor Co., France's Renault SA and junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. gathered at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama for a scheduled alliance meeting -- one overshadowed by FCA's proposal this week for a merger of equals with Renault.



mre30

Well, that answers a major open question!

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/29/2019 10:08:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

