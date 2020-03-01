Nissan Reveals An Ugly 2019 - Sales Down 8.7%, Infiniti Loses Almost A Quarter Of Annual Sales

Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for December 2019 of 104,781 units, a decrease of 29.5 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2019 U.S. sales of 1,345,681 units, a decrease of 9.9 percent compared to the prior year. Nissan Division December highlights: Altima sales continue to rise with 19,132 units sold, up 12 percent.

Sales of the Nissan Armada rose 3 percent in December to 2,967 units. Nissan Division calendar year highlights: Nissan Kicks showed strong gains during the full calendar year 2019, up 150 percent.

Nissan set annual sales records with NV commercial van (+19 percent) and NV200 (+1 percent). INFINITI USA reported its December 2019 sales today, with the QX80 full-size luxury sport utility vehicle having its best month ever, with deliveries of 2,580, a 9 percent increase.









