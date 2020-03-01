Nissan Reveals An Ugly 2019 - Sales Down 8.7%, Infiniti Loses Almost A Quarter Of Annual Sales

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2020

2 user comments | Views : 516 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

Nissan Group announced total U.

S. sales for December 2019 of 104,781 units, a decrease of 29.5 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2019 U.S. sales of 1,345,681 units, a decrease of 9.9 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan Division December highlights:

  • Altima sales continue to rise with 19,132 units sold, up 12 percent.
  • Sales of the Nissan Armada rose 3 percent in December to 2,967 units.

Nissan Division calendar year highlights:

  • Nissan Kicks showed strong gains during the full calendar year 2019, up 150 percent.
  • Nissan set annual sales records with NV commercial van (+19 percent) and NV200 (+1 percent). 
INFINITI USA reported its December 2019 sales today, with the QX80 full-size luxury sport utility vehicle having its best month ever, with deliveries of 2,580, a 9 percent increase.





Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

MDarringer

Nissan is a mess. Thank you, Carlos.

MDarringer

Posted on 1/3/2020 1:31:33 PM   

cidflekken

I guess they couldn't give away their QX60 like they did last year. And again, the QX50 should be considered an absolutely failure selling about 1500 units per month while its competitors are selling about 5k per month.

cidflekken

Posted on 1/3/2020 1:44:06 PM   

