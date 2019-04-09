Nissan Sales Accelerate 16.2% In August - Infiniti Execs Suffer Cardiac Arrest After Sales Plunge 14.9% For Month

Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for August 2019 of 127,230 units, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the prior year. Nissan highlights: Kicks SUV sales were 7,058 units, up 82 percent to achieve an August record.

Rogue SUV sales were 41,629 units, up 25 percent to achieve an August record.

Best month ever for NV commercial van sales with 2,503 units sold, up 77 percent.

Frontier truck sales rose to 5,888 units, up 29 percent.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+530 percent), NV commercial van (+27 percent) and Pathfinder (+3 percent) INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 9,185 vehicles in August The QX60 seven-passenger crossover was up 22 percent to 3,495 for the month and 4 percent to 29,190 for the year.







