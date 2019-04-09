Nissan Sales Accelerate 16.2% In August - Infiniti Execs Suffer Cardiac Arrest After Sales Plunge 14.9% For Month

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:44 AM

0 user comments | Views : 468 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan Group announced total U.

S. sales for August 2019 of 127,230 units, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Kicks SUV sales were 7,058 units, up 82 percent to achieve an August record.
  • Rogue SUV sales were 41,629 units, up 25 percent to achieve an August record.
  • Best month ever for NV commercial van sales with 2,503 units sold, up 77 percent.
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 5,888 units, up 29 percent.
  • Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+530 percent), NV commercial van   (+27 percent) and Pathfinder (+3 percent)
INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 9,185 vehicles in August

The QX60 seven-passenger crossover was up 22 percent to 3,495 for the month and 4 percent  to 29,190 for the year.






Nissan Sales Accelerate 16.2% In August - Infiniti Execs Suffer Cardiac Arrest After Sales Plunge 14.9% For Month

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]