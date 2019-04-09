Nissan Sales Accelerate 16.2% In August - Infiniti Execs Suffer Cardiac Arrest After Sales Plunge 14.9% For Month

Nissan Group announced total U.
S. sales for August 2019 of 127,230 units, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 9,185 vehicles in August
- Kicks SUV sales were 7,058 units, up 82 percent to achieve an August record.
- Rogue SUV sales were 41,629 units, up 25 percent to achieve an August record.
- Best month ever for NV commercial van sales with 2,503 units sold, up 77 percent.
- Frontier truck sales rose to 5,888 units, up 29 percent.
- Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+530 percent), NV commercial van (+27 percent) and Pathfinder (+3 percent)
The QX60 seven-passenger crossover was up 22 percent to 3,495 for the month and 4 percent to 29,190 for the year.