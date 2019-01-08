Nissan Sales Dive 8.9% In July - Infiniti Free Falls 11.2% For Month

Nissan Group announced total U.

S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.
  • NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.
  • NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).





 




Why is the Altima dying on the vine? That car used to sell minimum 20K units per month. I don't believe it's in its transitional phase from the old to new model anymore. Granted, it is not an attractive car, but that's never been important in its segment.

