Nissan Sales Dive 8.9% In July - Infiniti Free Falls 11.2% For Month

Nissan Group announced total U.
S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
- Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.
- NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.
- Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.
- NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units.
Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).