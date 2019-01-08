Nissan Sales Dive 8.9% In July - Infiniti Free Falls 11.2% For Month

Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year. Nissan highlights: Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.

NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.

Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.

NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units. Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).











