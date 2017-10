Nissan Sales Jump 9.3% In September - Infiniti Ramps Upwards 17.5% For The Month

Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for September 2017 of 139,932 units, an increase of 9.5 percent over the previous year. This marks a September record.

Nissan highlights: Nissan Division sales also set a September record at 127,187, an increase of 9 percent.

Nissan Rogue sales set a September record with 38,969 sales, up 47 percent.

Armada SUV sales also set a September record with 4,447 sales, an increase of 160 percent.

TITAN pickup sales increased 52 percent to 3,773.

Sentra sales increased 40 percent to 19,128.